CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week’s snowstorm has set a state record for the amount of snowfall within a 24-hour period, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed on Sunday.

The historic snowstorm made landfall in Western New York on Thursday and dumped snow on the region until Saturday night. The record was for the most snowfall within a 24-hour period, the previous record having been set in the Tug Hill region of New York State in the 1960s.

Orchard Park had the most overall snowfall of the storm, with 77 inches. Hamburg had 73.7 inches, while Blasdell had 65 inches, rounded out by Elma’s 58.2 inches and West Seneca’s 49 inches for the top five towns and villages that had the most snow.

Cleanup efforts are well underway in the area on Sunday and are expected to continue into Monday. A number of school districts have already announced closures for Monday and Tuesday, including Buffalo Public Schools.

Travel bans remain in place in several communities and it is unclear when those will be lifted. All of Erie County is under a travel ban or advisory as of 12 p.m. Sunday.