Western New York village wins reality show ‘Small Business Revolution’ competition

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – From thousands of applicants down to one, a Western New York village is the official winner of Season 5 of “Small Business Revolution, a reality show on Hulu and Amazon.

On Tuesday, the Village of Fredonia, which is about an hour south of Buffalo, was announced as the winner of a $500,000 prize.

Grace Checkowski, who entered her hometown into the competition, was always hoping Fredonia would win, but never thought it would actually happen. The village held a rally Tuesday night ahead of the big reveal.

The Village of Fredonia is located about an hour south of Buffalo.

“I’m a little emotional honestly, but I’m so excited this was a collaborative effort for everyone in the community to work toward something together is so inspiring so I’m excited to see what’s next,” Checkowski said.

The reality show on Hulu and Amazon focuses on building up small towns and villages across the country.

Fredonia’s small business owners will have to apply to be featured on the show, write in what makes their business special and what changes they are hoping for. Seven different businesses will be featured.

Mayor Douglas Essek called the win essential for the community.

“We don’t have large industry in our village, so our small businesses are our lifeline. The people live here, they go to school here and that’s what it’s all about. We need to support our own people,” Essek said.

Filming for Season 5 is set to begin the first week of March. To learn more about what’s next for Fredonia, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9