WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Forced to rebuild after tragedy. This month marks the one-year anniversary of when a tornado ripped through Westernville, causing devastation for so many. On Saturday night, the Western Fire Department celebrated how far the town, and its first responders and families impacted have come.

In just a blink of an eye, a tight-knit community was forever changed on Thursday July 8th, 2021. Buildings and homes were destroyed. Trees and power lines scattered all over. A nightmare becoming a reality for so many people like Tim Woods, the owner of Woods Valley Ski Area in Westernville.

“The barns behind me were completely destroyed, the bottoms of three of our five lifts were destroyed,” says Woods.

Nearly 50 homes were damaged by the tornado, leaving many homeowners to pick up the pieces, like Bill Miller.

“You couldn’t believe the devastation. It was like World War II out there, you know,” says Miller.

Miller added, “The front part of the roof blew off and I want to say probably close to almost $180,000 worth of damage.”

Miller says after he got home from the gym, his wife called him to tell him there was going to be a wind storm. He went outside to put down the umbrella on his deck. As soon as he came back inside he saw on the TV an emergency tornado warning for Westernville.

His life would change in just a matter of seconds.

“I look up at the sky, I go holy cow, it looks like the Wizard of Oz. I’ve got two labs and we got down in the basement with them and came back upstairs probably 5, 10 minutes, and all of a sudden, you know you couldn’t believe the devastation,” says Miller.

Miller has lived on Main Street since 1996. He says thankfully no one was hurt, but the devastation was unimaginable, after being out of his home for almost a year. He was finally able to return last month.

“It kind of worked out good. We were able to do the construction on the house and stuff,” says Miller.

Miller says 95 percent of his home is done, there’s just a few more things that need work. He says without the help from the community, Miller and those affected wouldn’t be where they are today without each other’s help.

The Western Fire Chief says the community is putting the tornado behind them and moving forward, with a positive attitude.