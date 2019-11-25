Westhill girls volleyball wins second straight state championship

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second straight year, the Westhill girls volleyball team is your NYSPHSAA Class B State Champions.

Westhill defeated Section I Champion Ardsley in straight sets (25-16, 25-15, 25-22) in the finals.

The Warriors become the first team from Section III to win back to back state titles.

In Class AA, Section XI Champion Connetquot defeated Baldwinsville in straight sets for their third title since 2015.

Congrats to the Bees on a fantastic season.