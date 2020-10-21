Westhill High School student tests positive, school switching to online learning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Westhill Central School District confirmed on Wednesday that a Westhill High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was last at the school on Oct. 9.

The Onondaga County Health Department will reach out to close contacts and arrange testing for them. If you don’t hear from the school district or the county health department, your child was not impacted.

The district will now have the high school move to online learning through Friday, Oct. 23. In-person learning will resume on Monday, Oct. 26.

All other schools will operate on normal schedules. High school co-curricular and extra-curricular activities can resume on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Read the full statement sent to families below: