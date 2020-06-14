Westhill schools carry on Flag Day tradition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sunday marks Flag Day, and each year before the holiday, students and staff at Cherry Road School and Walberta Park Elementary School get together for a parade. However this year with COVID-19, they had to celebrate a little differently.

It’s a tradition that goes back 51 years, students and staff within the Westhill School District celebrate all things American for Flag Day.

Normally everyone is on foot walking in a parade, but this year they had to get creative, and hosted a parade of cars.

“It means a lot to the community, and it’s one thing I could not let slide or disappear because of the pandemic that’s going on,” Cherry Road School Principal Brett King said.

King also said as many as 800 families within the Westhill School District and members of the surrounding community are driving through Cherry Road Elementary School to see their teachers and say one last goodbye.

“Oh, it’s great to see them in person,” Margaret De Ruijter, a Westhill Central School District Physical Therapist, said. “I’ve seen some kids with Google Meets on Zoom meetings, and I’ve been trying to do some tele-services, that kind of stuff. But it’s not the same as seeing them and hearing them face-to-face.”

Though this long running Flag Day celebration looked different this year, the meaning behind it all, and the spirit, stayed the same.

