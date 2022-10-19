SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last standing Kirby’s Grill & Taproom in Central New York will be closing on October 30.

Last month on September 29, the Fayetteville location announced that it would close its doors on October 9.

The owner blamed the pandemic and retaining staff as reasons behind the closure. This meant the Westvale Plaza location was the last Kirby’s standing, until now.

The manager of the restaurant tells NewsChannel 9 that there are many reasons for closing the Westvale location, the pandemic being among the top.

He says everything will be auctioned off in November.