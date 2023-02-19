SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wet weather returns to Central New York, the beginning of an active week. Details are below…

Mild through the night

After reaching 50 degrees on Sunday in Syracuse, our mild weather continues through the night.

Temperatures spend much of the night in the 40s with lows eventually reaching the 35-to-40-degree range.

It remains mostly cloudy and dry overnight.

Stays mild and turns a bit damp for Presidents’ Day

Temperatures remain in the 40s early next week, but a couple weak cold fronts move through giving us the chance of mainly rain showers both Monday and Tuesday.

The best chance for showers on Monday will be in the morning with precipitation tapering early in the afternoon. Over higher elevations it could end as some wet snow. No accumulation is expected.

A very similar forecast is lined up for Tuesday we start the day dry, but another system brings rain showers and wet snow showers across the higher elevations by the midday.

Our next storm brings a mix of precipitation

An area of low pressure develops over the upper Midwest early in the week and approaches Central New York by late afternoon Wednesday.

This system has a greater impact on our weather than the early week cold fronts.

Wednesday is mainly dry, but by dinner time or so, we can expect a rain and snow mix to begin.

This unsettled weather continues overnight and into early Thursday. With more warm air aloft pushing into CNY from the south, temperatures above us are warm enough for a mix of sleet then freezing rain to occur. Thursday our precipitation becomes lighter and likely turns into just plain rain as temperatures rise above freezing at the ground.

In areas north of the Thruway look for the cold air to hold on the longest and this is where to expect the greatest accumulations of snow and ice.

Another shot of cold air coming

It won’t be until Friday, once the storm passes to our northeast, that we return to colder weather. Friday ends up a rare day this month with temperatures actually below normal. Conditions are looking quite windy with lake effect snow as well, mainly in the morning.

Stay tuned to the Storm Team for the latest on the active weather.