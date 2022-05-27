SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re kicking off the long holiday weekend with some rain and a few thunderstorms. If you have plans this weekend you don’t have to worry about rain chances for too much longer.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The widespread showers from this afternoon become more scattered this evening but will not end completely.

We’ve been warm and muggy today, and that’s not going to change much. Temperatures generally dip into the mid 60s overnight.

WEEKEND:

The Memorial Day weekend is looking more and more promising for drier weather, but it likely starts somewhat unsettled.

Plan on quite a bit of cloud cover and showers Saturday morning as a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft passes close by but don’t give up hope.

After some rain showers in the morning, we dry out nicely in the afternoon after about 3pm and see the sun. With the prospect of some late day sun, we expect to reach low 70s Saturday.

That sets us up nicely for the rest of the holiday weekend (and all the picnics and parades!) with mostly sunny skies Sunday and likely Monday as well with warmer weather. Think 80s both days, perhaps approaching 90 for Memorial Day itself!