SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a mild and mainly dry Saturday, changes are in store as we close out the weekend on Sunday. Details below…

Mild weather prevails Saturday night

Temperatures on Saturday soared into the 50s in Syracuse, and after perhaps dropping briefly into the 40s Saturday evening, those readings will be back on the rise into the low-50s by Sunday morning.

Along with the mild weather overnight, there will also be a few scattered rain showers to contend with. There should still be some dry time in the mix occasionally, though.

A soggy Sunday ahead

On Sunday, as our next storm takes shape and strengthens up the East Coast, scattered light rain showers early Sunday morning increase in intensity and coverage as the day goes on. Expect the rain to come down heavy at times Sunday afternoon and evening, especially for areas east of Syracuse. There could be some thunder, too.

Most of CNY will likely see up to an inch of rain, however higher totals occur southeast of Syracuse. Because of this, Chenango County is under a Flood Watch until Monday afternoon.

Change to wet snow Sunday night-Monday

A sharp change to colder weather comes Sunday night as the cold front moves through and a changeover to snow occurs.

A slushy inch or two of snow is likely in Syracuse by first thing Monday morning. Expect amounts of an inch or less the closer to Lake Ontario you are, including Oswego, Fair Haven, and Sodus. The highest totals will be found across our higher terrain areas like the Tug Hill and the hills south and east of Syracuse where 3 to 6 inches of snow is likely by Monday morning.

This is going to be a wet, heavy snow, so plan accordingly to give yourself enough time to do any shoveling and cleaning off cars for the Monday morning commute.

While widespread, steady snow tapers to snow showers quickly Monday morning, it remains rather cloudy and windy through the day. The combination of temperatures only in the 30s and wind gusts occasionally around 40 mph means it will feel more like the teens and 20s. Be sure to bundle up!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on this change back to winter.