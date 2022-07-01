SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We kick off the month of July on a hot note as temperatures soar to near 90! Our weather, though, becomes more seasonable for the holiday weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

After what looks to be a mainly dry evening for Central New York, look for showers and storms to increase overnight as a cold front approaches. There could be some briefly heavy rain in any storm and winds could gust past 40 mph.

While this goes on it remains warm and humid tonight with lows again in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

A cold front moves through Central New York late Friday night toward sunrise Saturday. There widespread showers and storms from Friday night are tapering just after sunrise on Saturday. With high pressure and drier air building in, our weather Saturday should improve with increasing sunshine and lowering humidity after 9-10am.

It is cooler behind the cold front, but we are only backing off to more seasonable levels. Expect highs Saturday afternoon closer to 80 degrees.

It is looking great for the afternoon picnics and especially the evening fireworks displays!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY:

High pressure building in later Saturday looks to be the dominant weather feature for us as we round out the end of the holiday weekend.

There should be a decent amount of sun, seasonably comfortable temperatures and low humidity for Sunday and Monday.

The one concern we’ve had the last few days revolves around a weak cold front dropping out of Canada that MAY impact us Monday with some showers. However, the data we’ve looked at throughout Thursday points toward the front staying north so the 4th of July continues to look dry in our forecast.