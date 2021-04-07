‘We’ve been vaccinated, come on in’ decals go to businesses and homes who are fully vaccinated in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is giving decals that say “We’ve been vaccinated, come on in” to businesses whose staff is fully vaccinated, and households where everyone is fully vaccinated.

Picente says this is a way to encourage residents to get vaccinated, while also helping local businesses. He also said it helps people who are skeptical about going out feel a little better.

“The risk is lower, the comfort level is there, so when you go into especially a smaller business where people may feel a little more contained or more compact and they know that the owners and the people working have been vaccinated, they can be comfortable about going in there and doing business at a local establishment,” Picente said.

Kevin McGrellis, the owner of Hidden Valley Golf Club in Whitesboro, was one of the first businesses to get the decal.

“I think it just tells people you’re trying to do what’s best for the community, and if you’re vaccinated, I think it lessens your chance of spreading it,” McGrellis said.

For those who are fully vaccinated or have businesses with staff that are fully vaccinated, you can get a decal at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OCBusinessAffirmation.