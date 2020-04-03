What about that 5K?

Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Social distancing is the driving message to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its impact has been felt across school districts and the running community. NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla spoke with Fleet Feet Syracuse to learn what that means for races and how some organizers are getting creative. 

Because of COVID-19, a lot of upcoming races have been postponed, some may have even been canceled, but that doesn’t mean you have to lace up your shoes and put them back on the shelf just yet.

“The first big race here locally, the Mountain Goat, has gone to a virtual format,” said Ed Griffin of Fleet Feet Syracuse.

It’s just one race Fleet Feet’s Co-Owner tells us is getting creative. Keeping the race on, just changing the experience, and allowing you to make your own course.

Griffin said, “People are going to be able to run 10 miles during that week, it doesn’t necessarily have to be that day.”

It works by the honor system. You track your steps on a fitness band and in return, you get your medal. And it’s something some of the bigger races may be offering, too. 

“If you are signed up to the Boilermaker and say you can’t be in Utica that day, you can run a 15K race on your own and participate in the race just like everyone else,” Griffin said.

Your time won’t officially be recorded, but your steps will. 

As for getting your money back, that one depends on the race, like Fleet Feet’s Six Legged 5K. 

“We gave our participants the option of either leaving their donations in, which we would then donate to the animal charities, or refund,” said Griffin.”Believe me, everyone wants to get through this. You’ll get the race at some point, whether it be virtual or actual. I think the main thing right now is to keep training as if the race is going to happen.”

Every race could be different, so make sure that you are looking out for updates and if you have questions, feel free to reach out to those race coordinators. 

If you’re an avid racegoer, Griffin says you should expect your calendars to be a little crowded in the fall. That’s when a lot of races are being rescheduled.

