What are those gates along 81 South?: Your Stories

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation has installed two new gates at two different Interstate 81 South on-ramps.

Nedrow and Lafayette are the latest to receive these gates. The DOT says they are there to deter traffic in case of a serious crash or poor road conditions.

This is not a new concept for the DOT.

All of Oswego County Northbound on-ramps along Interstate 81 have a gate. They are listed below:

Exit 32 – Central Square

Exit 33 – Parish

Exit 34 – Mapleview

Exit 35 – Tinker Tavern

Exit 36 – Pulaski

Exit 37 – Sandy Creek

In Onondaga, two are now installed along southbound on-ramps:

Exit 15 – Nedrow

Exit 14 – Lafayette

