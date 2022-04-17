(WSYR-TV) — With police having a presence near the site of this weekend’s Armory Square shooting, it shows that it is not enough of a deterrent for potential shooters, but Mayor Ben Walsh says the city plans to continue its effort to provide support to those who need it.

“There are a lot of people in this community right now that are doing everything in their power to lift up those in need to lift up our young people to wrap our arms around them and give them the support that they need to wrap our arms around adults who have been marginalized that are just seeking opportunities we are going to continue to do that,” Mayor Walsh said.

While police staffing shortages are an issue across the country, that was not the case in Armory Square this weekend.

“We were 30-4- feet away from this incident, yet it still occurred which is very, very frustrating,’ Police Chief Kent Buckner said.

To help lessen the number of incidents involving guns, Mayor Walsh is planning something that has had success before.

“We had a gun buyback program last year in partnership with the State Attorney General’s Office that was the most productive gun buyback in the history of that program,” Mayor Walsh said.

Walsh added while it is another tool in their kit, it just might be the most important one. The city also plans to be more proactive than reactive in order to help the community.

“The young me that were involved in this were all young men of color that is often one of the common denominators we see with our violent crime,” Buckner said. “I hate that that is part of this narrative that we see far too often but it’s something that we have to continue to talk about if we are going to address it.”