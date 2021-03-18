NBT Bank Stadium to host vaccinated or tested fans for Syracuse Mets season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets will take advantage of New York State’s loosening restrictions with a plan to welcome fans back for baseball season.

According to general manager Jason Smorol, fans who have been vaccinated or test negative for coronavirus will be allowed starting with the home opener against Scranton on Tuesday, May 4.

There will be a crowd, but it won’t be crowded.

Rules out Thursday from Governor Andrew Cuomo allow 20% capacity for a venue the size of NBT Bank Stadium: about 2,100 people, which is about half of the Syracuse Mets’ average fan attendance.

NBT Bank Stadium hasn’t welcomed a fan since late summer of 2019. The pandemic hit just weeks before the 2020 season.

“We were completely shut down. We have not had revenue in over 20 months when we open up,” Smorol said.

Tickets won’t go on sale until the Syracuse Mets know exactly what fans will need to do before they arrive. The management will rely on ideas from the parent Mets organization, which is testing protocols at spring training now, and will use them at Citi Field in New York, which hosts opening day one month before Syracuse will.