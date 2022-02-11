EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you have a question or a need. Three digits, 211, get you to answers or referrals.

The Central New York call center serves five counties: Onondaga, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence. It is open 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Staff on the other end can answer simple questions or refer you to resources for food shelters or counselors for mental health.

“We can still be there even as a listening ear or to help people problem-solve,” said 211 CNY Program Manager Katherine Lemery-White. “We take all kinds of calls, all kinds of concerns. There’s nothing we won’t answer for.”

In 2021, the Central New York call center answered 39,421 calls in the five-county region. The most common call was for housing.

“Housing has always been the largest call volume that we get. We’re expecting to be getting more housing calls as the eviction moratorium has ended and people are going to be going to court and potentially facing homelessness,” Lemery-White explained.

She said you can also call 211 if you see someone who is homeless, especially during the cold months. They can send someone to check on that person.

In the event you can’t actually call 211, there’s an option available for you to send your question to them by text message. “So we have a texting service and you can access that by texting your zip code to 898211,” Lemery-White added.

211 can provide callers with this information and referrals to community resources:

Basic Needs – including food and clothing, shelters, housing, utility assistance.

– including food and clothing, shelters, housing, utility assistance. Children, Youth and Family Support – including childcare, after school programs, educational programs for low-income families, family resource centers, and recreation programs, mentoring, tutoring and protective services.

– including childcare, after school programs, educational programs for low-income families, family resource centers, and recreation programs, mentoring, tutoring and protective services. Employment Supports – including job training, employment services, transportation assistance and education programs.

– including job training, employment services, transportation assistance and education programs. Mental Health and Physical Health Resources – including counseling, support groups, drug and alcohol treatment, health insurance programs, Medicaid and Medicare, maternal health resources, health insurance programs for children, medical information lines, clinics, and hospitals.

– including counseling, support groups, drug and alcohol treatment, health insurance programs, Medicaid and Medicare, maternal health resources, health insurance programs for children, medical information lines, clinics, and hospitals. Older Adults and Persons with Disabilities – including adult day care, community meals, respite care, home health care, transportation, and homemaker services.

– including adult day care, community meals, respite care, home health care, transportation, and homemaker services. Volunteer Opportunities – Individuals who wish to donate time, goods or money to community organizations can find this information by dialing 211.

However you choose to get in touch, they are available to take and direct your call or text for a non-emergency.

All of New York State and most of the country is covered by a 211 call center. You will be routed based on your location.

To learn more visit www.211cny.com