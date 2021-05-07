What does new state guidance mean for events at the Amphitheater?

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With news of the New York State Fair coming back this year, NewsChannel 9 viewers have asked about concerts at St. Joseph’s Lakeview Amphitheater.

New guidance from New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo this week means New Yorkers who have gotten their COVID vaccine can stand shoulder-to-shoulder at large outdoor events come May 19, so concerts are a go. With limits of course.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon now says he’s still waiting to learn more from the state about guidance, but the ball is rolling for a summer season.

“The amphitheater will have concerts this year. By having more capacity or full capacity, hopefully, that will mean you don’t have eight or nine shows. You have 18 or 19 shows,” McMahon said.

McMahon says the venue will also hold SUNY ESF’s graduation. High schools are considering using that space as well, but again, McMahon says more guidance is needed from the state for limits on that.