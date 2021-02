SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- An almost year-long pandemic has been crippling for small businesses, but if you ask the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a study suggests it's more damaging on women-owned businesses.

One Syracuse woman is defying the odds. She opened a boutique in downtown Syracuse during the pandemic, breaking glass ceilings for race and gender, while finding new ways to ride this rollercoaster.