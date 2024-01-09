SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The opioid epidemic has been plaguing cities all over the United States, including cities like Syracuse.

In the Fall of 2022, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced they were using its $3.7M in opioid settlement to address treatment and prevention. But were they able to get these powerful drugs off the streets in 2023?

The Syracuse Police Department’s Special Investigations Division released a glimpse into this data in their 2023 SID Drug Seizure statistics.

In the report, the opioid, fentanyl, was the second most popular drug taken off the streets in Syracuse, the first most common drug was cocaine.

According to Syracuse Police, these were the most common drugs seized in 2023:

37,192 grams worth $1,971,300 of Cocaine

12,011 grams worth $1,321,210 of Fentanyl

1,530 grams worth $183,600 of Heroin

As a result of the Syracuse Police drug seizures, 99 arrests were made resulting in 483 felony charges.

“We’re thankful for the hard work of these detectives each and every day as they continue to crack down on illegal narcotics in our community, saving countless lives in the process,” stated Syracuse Police.

