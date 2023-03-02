SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Relatively quiet weather as we gear up for another wintry mess of a storm the end of the week. Details below…

Next storm takes shape later Friday into Saturday

After a dry start to the day Friday, look for a wintry mix of precipitation starting late in the afternoon. This is due to another storm that has tracked through California then the Southern Plains last night and now is headed toward the Ohio River Valley.

What starts as some accumulating snow close to sunset Friday will go to some sleet then even rain for some south of Syracuse in the evening. While we expect several inches of snow in Syracuse, the greatest snow totals end up north of Syracuse.

Click here for more details about this latest winter storm through Saturday.

Quieter weather Sunday and Monday

Low pressure is moving off the New England coast Saturday night and our weather starts to quiet down.

Outside a few flurries, Sunday is a dry and seasonably mild day. We should be in the upper 30s which is close to normal for March 5th

Monday is a dry day and even milder than Sunday. We could make it into the low 40s.

Don’t get too used to the milder weather as we look to start to cool down for the middle of the week. We are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon.