What if state aid falls through for the Syracuse City School District?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District has lost millions due to the pandemic and cuts in state aid. So what will they do if state aid falls through?

The Board of Education had a virtual meeting on Wednesday night. During the meeting, the administration laid out options that were present to the Syracuse Teachers Union, calling for furloughs and unpaid holidays.

They stressed that options are needed, should state aid fall through.

“The economic crises from the pandemic is not going to be a one year problem,” said Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack. “Decisions we make today will impact our ability to serve students for years to come.”

Board of Education Commissioner Dan Romeo had the following to say:

“I do support making sound financial decisions now to help the impact going forward and I’m glad those are discussions being had with the differing bargaining units. Instead of just telling them what they have to do or making decisions without their input.”

So far, the pandemic has cost the district $9 million in personal protective equipment, $6.2 million in technology and Wi-Fi hotspots, and $1 million in air purifiers for classrooms.

It is unclear how teachers are feeling about the plan. The union held a membership meeting and conducted a survey, but the results have not been released as of Dec. 9.