SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I’m sure we’re all looking forward to this Saturday when we move the clocks back one hour and enjoy an extra hour of sleep.

Who are we kidding? We all will be enjoying a weekend that is an hour longer.

This is followed up quickly by our most unfavorite evening of the year, the one where we all realize the sun will set before 5 p.m.

This all happens on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. when we “fall back” one hour.

Usually, this sparks the debate on whether we should stay on daylight saving time all year, or should we continue to keep changing our clocks twice a year. Lawmakers continue to have this same debate with hopes of actually ending the debate next month with the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023. But as of the writing of this story, the bill hasn’t made it far enough to impact the time on your clock, your phone, or your watch.

Using this year’s calendar, I put together the sunrise and sunset time for Syracuse for Daylight Saving Time (what we’ve been in since March) and Standard Time which we will be in after the time change November 4.

You can see for yourself the pros and cons of both, but the big benefit is having more daylight in the evening during the warmer part of the year.

What if we never changed from standard time?

Date Sunrise Sunset Importance November 4 6:43 a.m. 4:53 p.m. November 5 6:44 a.m. 4:52 p.m. December 3 8:18 a.m. 5:30 p.m. Earliest sunset January 1 8:36 a.m. 5:40 p.m. Latest sunrise March 12 6:22 a.m. 5:07 p.m. June 9 4:25 a.m. 7:43 a.m. Earliest sunrise June 22 4:26 a.m. 7:48 p.m. Latest sunrise

What if we stayed on Daylight Saving Time year-round?

Date Sunrise Sunset Importance November 5 7:44 a.m. 5:52 p.m. December 3 7:18 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Earliest sunset January 1 7:36 a.m. 4:40 p.m. Latest sunrise March 12 7:22 a.m. 7:07 p.m. June 9 5:25 a.m. 8:43 a.m. Earliest sunrise June 22 5:26 a.m. 8:48 p.m. Latest sunrise

What are you a fan of? Be sure to vote in our informal poll:

Regardless of the time, it is a good reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.