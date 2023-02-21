SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

A mix of precipitation types is in store for Syracuse and Central New York later Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

It’s not only what’s going on with temperature down at the ground but also aloft that is causing this mix of precipitation to fall.

Initially, the air from the ground up into the cloud is below freezing so what falls from the cloud and what reaches the ground is snow. That is what Syracuse deals with for Wednesday’s evening commute.

Later Wednesday evening, strong winds at about 5,000 feet up in the atmosphere bring a wedge of warm air above freezing into Central New York.

This causes snow aloft to melt then refreeze as pellets, or sleet before it hits the ground. Once the warm wedge of air becomes deep enough in the atmosphere, rain falls then refreezes at the ground where temperatures are at or below freezing.

Temperatures on Thursday near the ground gradually go above freezing so most of us deal with some light rain and drizzle.