What is Cryotherapy?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Strides of CNY now has cryotherapy. It’s a cold therapy that freezes your body and is supposed to have several great health benefits.

Tim Goldman plays for the Utica City Football Club. He says he trains every day and his muscles need some love. “It’s a rush of cold, absolutely. I imagine that I am sitting in Antarctica or the North Pole and I’m just hanging out with the polar bears you know?”

Mike Derecola is the owner for Strides of CNY. He says cryotherapy has so many health benefits. “Helps with pain, decreases inflammation, helps with sleeping, you burn 500-800 calories after you’re done, and it works with fibromyalgia.” It’s also known to help with anxiety and depression.

Goldman says many of his teammates do it almost every day. “We need to get our bodies ready to compete at the highest level and I think cryo does that, it allows you to train harder and recover quicker and perform better.”

