What is it like to be at an Inauguration?

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Bill Smullen, national security expert and former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell, on Wednesday about the Inuauguration.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected