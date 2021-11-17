What is Smith Magenis Syndrome?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- November 17 is Smith-Magenis Syndrome Awareness Day. It’s a chromosomal disorder that’s very rare.

31-year-old Briahna Marshall has SMS. She loves to hug, ask questions, and eat.

“Smith Magenis Syndrome is a rare neuro behavioral disorder, it’s caused by a change in chromosome 17p11.2 that usually affects the rii1 gene, it’s a very rare disorder that’s estimated to occur in one in every 15,000- 25,000 births,” said Casey Gorman, Executive Director of Prisms, the organization that raises awareness for the disorder.

Bri is also very social and loving, but like any other person, they have their days.

“They behave sort of like toddlers and things would set them off that would maybe set off a toddler, so like a toddler tantrum, SMS can be like that in terms of some of the behavioral difficulties they can have throughout their lifetime” said Gorman.

Learn more about Smith-Magenis Syndrome here.