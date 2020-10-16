What is the best plan for Halloween?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Our Time Has Come Telethon is a two-hour celebration of giving hosted by former NewsChannel 9 anchor Jennifer Sanders. Launched in 1987 by Syracuse University’s Office of Multicultural Advancement, the Our Time Has Come Scholarship Program has created opportunities for underserved students at SU for more than 30 years. The Our Time Has Come Telethon will feature engaging performances, generous donors, student, and alumni testimonials, VIPs, and Special Guests who are sure to inspire.

Please click the video player above to watch a livestream of the impactful evening from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Or you can simply make a donation here.