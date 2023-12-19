What is the NY Rec & Social Club? A new Turning Stone venture

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Turning Stone Resort Casino has recently opened a new hotspot for sports and nightlife with the NY Rec & Social Club.

The new modern sports lounge and nightlife venue opened this week with festivities to last the whole week including themed daily events, ticket giveaways, watch parties for the week’s biggest college and NFL games, food and beverage specials and more.

According to Turning Stone, the new venue in the Exit 33 entertainment complex is three experiences in one.

“One part gastropub. One part nightlife club. Grand prize giveaway on opening night includes an overnight trip to New York City to watch the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden,” stated Turning Stone.

The venue has 62 televisions and a center bar featuring a three-story tower, which can be divided into six individual screens and display up to 24 different games at once. Additionally, 5,275 square feet of LED screens line the wall from the top of the bar to the ceiling for “the ultimate viewing experience.”

The NY Rec & Social Club will also be the main headquarters for the all-new TS Sports, Turning Stone’s new sports book.

“The new lounge also offers table games, including blackjack and craps, and social games such as foosball, billiards, air hockey and darts. NY Rec & Social Club is also a full-scale restaurant, a swanky eatery with creative interpretations of classic bar food and a stellar beer and cocktail program,” stated Turning Stone.

NY Rec & Social Club offers a private upstairs party and reception space for large group reservations and multiple private “fan caves” that can be reserved too.

The venue is open at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, SHOUT! A Buffalo Bills Podcast with hosts Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot will broadcast live from inside NY Rec & Social Club, previewing the Week 16 showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.