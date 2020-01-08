What it will look like to ‘Reimagine the Canals’ in Canastota; NYS commits $1.5M towards it

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s $300 million plan to reimagine the Erie Canal involves a project in the Village of Canastota.

The State is committing $1.5 million towards a canalside pocket neighborhood on Center Street at a former industrial site.

Madison County Assistant Planning Director Jamie Kowalczk says, “Our proposal was to take that one step further and make it a place that instead of driving to on the weekend, you could simply just step out your front door and access the waterway and the trail.”

The state likes it so much that they selected this project out of 145 other proposals from around the state.

Kowalczk tells NewsChannel 9, “It’s like having your own private backyard but then also having a park, so we’re hoping to have a mix of housing here so that there’s a variety of folks that can live here.”

She says the state money should help them attract a top developer to further define what this pocket neighborhood will look like, but it will certainly contain housing, probably some mixed use space, and definitely reactivating the waterfront with community space.

“Connecting someone to that really seemed important to us, it seemed like the way the canal is being used today,” she adds.

Another thing exciting about this project is that this new canalside neighborhood is a really short walk up the road to the center of the Village of Canastota.

Village Deputy Mayor Bill Haddad tells NewsChannel 9, “People could walk from there or they could walk over to this facility here just in a few moments.”

“I’m really excited for the canal because for our communities, the canal is something that brings people from around the world,” Kowalczk says.

The Governor is recommending the New York Power Authority Board, which now oversees the Canal Corporation as a subsidiary, approve the $300 million investment over the next five years at the board’s January meeting.

A first phase of funding will start this year that will have two parts: A $100 million economic development fund to invest in communities along the canal and a separate $65 million investment in solutions that will help prevent ice jams and related flooding in the Schenectady area.

The remaining $135 million of the plan’s funding will subsequently be allocated to research recommended by the Reimagine Task Force, as well as to solutions related to flood mitigation, invasive species prevention and ecosystem restoration.

In the first phase of the program, a $100 million economic development fund will support projects that adaptively reuse canal infrastructure to enhance water recreation, tie the canal’s new recreational improvements to the Governor’s Empire State Trail, celebrate historic canal structures, and develop unique canalside attractions and activities.

Roughly $25 million of that will be allocated immediately to a set of initial projects including the Canastota project:

Connecting Communities: The “Brockport Loop” project in Monroe County will connect SUNY College at Brockport to the Empire State Trailand the village of Brockport through the transformation of a canal guard-gate into a pedestrian bridge and overlook, with a supporting grant of $2 million from the Ralph Wilson Foundation.

Celebrating “Iconic Infrastructure”: Interactive, hydro-powered illumination of Canal “movable dams” – initially in Amsterdam and Canajoharie in the Mohawk River valley – will celebrate the Canal’s heritage and its history as an engineering marvel.

Expanding Water Recreation: A new whitewater destination, at the north end of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls, will rely on existing water control infrastructure to construct an active water sports course adjacent to the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, to increase eco-tourism and sport visitors to the region.

Adapting Industrial Property for New Uses: Winner of the Reimagine the Canals competition, a canalside pocket neighborhood, will be developed by Madison County in Central New York at a former industrial property in Canastota along the Old Erie Canal – demonstrating a new model for 21st century canalside living.

Developing Destination Accommodations: The historic Guy Park Manor, on the Mohawk River in Amsterdam, will be reborn as a hospitality destination and a pedestrian bridge constructed across the already-existing Canal lock will provide access to additional overnight accommodation along the Empire State Trail on the opposite side of the river.

Resiliency Improvements Strengthen Canal Communities

To help mitigate chronic summer and winter flooding in the Mohawk River Valley, an initial allocation of approximately $65 million will be used for deploying an icebreaker and undertaking dredging and filling in certain portions of the Mohawk to prevent ice jam formation; developing an Ice Jam Monitoring and Early Warning System to better alert communities to potential flooding; and retrofitting the New York Power Authority’s Vischer Ferry power dam in Niskayuna to help mitigate summer flooding and ice jams around the Schenectady and Scotia areas, including the historic Stockade District.

Ideas in this plan originated from the Reimagine the Canals Task Force recommendations. The Reimagine the Canals Task Force, launched by Governor Cuomo in May of 2019 to pursue a comprehensive investigation of how the 195-year-old Erie Canal could be reimagined for the 21st century, issued its full set of findings to the Governor today in an official report.

The Task Force set out to:

Identify potential new uses for the Erie Canal aimed at improving the quality of life for New Yorkers

Evaluate how the Erie Canal can support and enhance economic development along the canal corridor

Identify new opportunities to enhance recreation and tourism along the Erie Canal

Assess how the Erie Canal can help mitigate impacts from flooding and ice jams to improve resiliency and restore ecosystems in canal communities, and

Discover opportunities for using Erie Canal infrastructure to expand irrigation for Western New York farms.

The Task Force is chaired by Joanie Mahoney, New York State Thruway Authority chair and former Onondaga County Executive. Mahoney is overseeing Task Force work in Central New York. Former Lieutenant Governor Bob Duffy serves as regional co-chair in Western New York, and Joseph Martens, former Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner, serves as regional co-chair in the Mohawk River valley.

In addition to economic development and operational recommendations, the findings, detailed in the Reimagine the Canals Task Force Report released today, include solutions for strengthening storm resiliency along the waterway, improving irrigation for farmlands, expanding fishing opportunities in Western New York and restoring wetlands in Central New York.

There are 1.6 million trips taken annually on the Erie Canal Trailway, the former towpath used by mules and horses to pull barges in the canal’s early days.

The Trailway is part of Governor Cuomo’s Empire State Trail, which, at 750 miles, will be the largest state multi-use trail network when completed in late 2020. Governor DeWitt Clinton began work on the original Erie Canal on July 4, 1817.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9