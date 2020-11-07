What local holiday events are happening this year?

(WSYR-TV) — With the pandemic this year, a lot of events have been canceled, postponed, or switched to online only. How have your favorite holiday events been affected?

Liverpool Turkey Trot

Runners looking to not only get their fill of turkey but perhaps set a new personal record in the annual Liverpool Turkey Trot will have to do so virtually this year.

Race organizers said that you can run anywhere between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29 for the typical one mile, 5K, and 5-mile.

The prices for each race are as follows:

5K and 5-mile: $15 each

Dog Walk: $10

1-mile Kids Run: $10

Home Town Good Deeds Hero Challenge: $10

If you would like to sign up or find out more information about the Turkey Trot, click here.

Fayetteville-Manlius Turkey Trot

The Fayetteville-Manlius Turkey Trot is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a flyer, you can walk, trot or run any day from now until Thanksgiving Day. You can also do this at any time you would like and from anywhere in the world.

If you would like to register, it is $20 per person. Your registration must be received on or before Nov. 15 to receive a COVID-19 Edition Turkey Trot T-Shirt.

You can register for the event online by clicking here. Online registration closes on Nov. 26 at Noon.

You can also mail your registration in to:

Carey Lorraine

4424 Swissvale Dr.

Manlius, NY 13104

If you would like to get a T-shirt through mailing in your registration then payment must be received by Nov. 13.

You can pick up your T-shirt on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the high school snack shack by the turf field.

Proceeds from the virtual fundraiser will benefit F-M sports programs.

(Fayetteville-Manlius Turkey Trot)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has also fallen victim to the pandemic with Macy’s announcing in September that the parade would be virtual-only.

It will be broadcast as usual from 9 a.m. to Noon Eastern Time on NBC and will have live and pre-recorded segments.

The parade will only be along a one-block stretch of 34th Street right in front of the Macy’s store in Manhattan.

The character balloons will be flown without the handlers and will be tethered to specialized vehicles.

Some of the balloons will include Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants and Ronald McDonald.

They will also have floats that include a new Christmas in Town Square design and a Big Turkey Spectacular design.

To learn more about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, click here.

Dickens Christmas

Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles will be held virtually this year.

“Dearest Readers, it is with great sadness I must report the current plague has prohibited our personal visit to the Village this season. However, I am thrilled to announce that Queen Victoria, Myself, Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge, and various surprise guests will populate the festivities on the ethereal plane of our Facebook and Instagram realms!”

They will still have bell ringers throughout the Dickens Christmas weekends in order to raise money for the Salvation Army.

If you would like to volunteer, you can call 315-685-0552.

If you would like to learn more, click here.

Macy’s Santa Claus

According to Macy’s, Santa Claus will not be greeting children at its New York City store this year due to the pandemic.

Usually, more than a quarter of a million people visit Macy’s in Manhattan, and the company said that it would be difficult for them to create a safe environment.

Santa Claus will appear at the end of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will be virtual this year.

Tree lighting in Clinton Square

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Syracuse will not host a public Christmas tree lighting event this year.

The event normally takes place in Clinton Square. The city did say that there will still be a Christmas tree lit up in Clinton Square this year.

Mayor Ben Walsh and representatives of Cumulus media unveiled details of a virtual “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting ceremony.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, and you will be able to watch it on the city’s YouTube channel.

You can also view the free virtual event on the mayor’s Facebook page, the Syracuse Parks & Rec Facebook page, and several websites:

There will be virtual entertainment including:

AJR

Shaed

Latin/Soul Trombone Player Melissa Gardiner

TrumpTight 315

Syracuse City Ballet

There will also be a number of special appearances from local performance groups.

Clinton Square Ice Rink

The Clinton Square Ice Rink is now being set up for the season.

The ice rink is set to open the same day as the virtual tree lighting event, Friday, Nov. 27.

The rink will be open by reservations only and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Those who are interested can call 315-423-0129 or click here the week of Thanksgiving to learn more.

Tree lighting in City of Oswego

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Oswego will be holding its 33rd Annual Tree Lighting celebration virtually on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. and fireworks starting at 6:05 p.m.

The live stream will include live musical acts, a magician, dancing and remarks from Mayor Billy Barlow and Santa Claus.

All of this will be live streamed on Mayor Billy Barlow’s official Facebook page or the City of Oswego YouTube’s Channel.

(The City of Oswego)

Lights on the Lake

COVID-19 can’t take away Lights on the Lake. The annual holiday attraction is set to kick off on Nov. 16, with a few changes.

This year, there will be no walk-throughs of the human or dog kind, because that would be considered a mass gathering. Instead, Lights on the Lake will be opening on Monday, Nov. 16 for spectators to drive through.

The attraction will be open seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 10.

COVID CHANGES:

✨ Kicks off November 16th through January 10th (open 7 nights a week)

🎄 Online advanced ticketing

✨ No walks (considered mass gatherings)

🎄 Dog drive-thru (instead of doggie walk) @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) October 22, 2020

This year, tickets must be purchased in advance online, and there will only be a limited number of tickets available each day. This is to limit contact, money handling, and help establish capacity limits.

New this year, Lights on the Lake is offering up a foam lightsaber for purchase online, which allows you to be part of the light show.

“We love when we can still do things… it offers some hope, and that’s where we are with this,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “We should be hopeful, we’re in the third quarter of this pandemic and we’re going to get through it.”

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Carrie Wojtaszek, chief operating officer with Galaxy Media, on Thursday to learn more about Lights on the Lake:

Gingerbread Gallery

The Gingerbread Gallery at the Erie Canal Museum is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

This year, the Gingerbread Gallery is being offered in-person and virtually.

For in-person, you have to follow the protocols that the museum already has in place. They are also requiring timed-entry tickets to be purchased ahead of time.

They will not allow any walk-in visitors. You can reserve tickets by going to their website or calling 315-471-0593 ahead of time.

Tickets will start going on sale in early November.

The museum will be at 25% capacity and face coverings over the mouth and nose will be required for all visitors over the age of two.

Ticket prices are as followed:

$10 for adults

$7 for anyone 65-years-old or older

$4 for children (2 to 17)

Free for children under the age of two

Museum members will receive a Family Pass that will be good for up to six guests.

The Gingerbread Gallery will also be virtual for those who can’t join in on the fun in person.

The museum will create a video displaying all the entries, which will make the gallery accessible to everyone. There will be a small fee for the video.

“If for any reason, the Museum is required to shut down again during the run of the Gingerbread Gallery, we will continue offering the virtual experience.”

Bright Nights at Utica Zoo

The Utica Zoo will be holding Bright Nights starting on Friday, Nov. 27, and running through Sunday, Jan. 3. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. only on the Thursdays and Sundays during this time.

They will have large light displays such as penguin pond, jolly snow family and farming elves.

Santa Claus will be at the zoo nightly along with a giant mailbox for letters. He will collect the letters each night at 6:30 p.m. in his sack and on Dec. 20, he will take them away with the help of the Utica Fire Department.

At 6:45 p.m., the reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas will be offered. There will be limited numbers available each night and reservations will be required, even though it is included in admission.

The Tree Top Gift Shop will also have new merchandise to purchase.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages two to 12, and military and seniors over 62-years-old are $6.75.

Members will be 50% off their first purchase of tickets for those listed on their membership using their member ID.

Purchases can include multiple dates and the pre-purchase of tickets through the Utica Zoo website is suggested.

They will not have the event on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve.

Capacity will be limited to 500 visitors, masks will be required and routes will be marked to ensure social distancing.

(Utica Zoo)

Genesee Country Village & Museum events

The Genesee Country Village & Museum will be taking advantage of its 600-acre campus to hold holiday events.

This year, the line-up of events at the museum includes visitors’ favorites as well as new events.

Holiday Market

The museum will be hosting local artisans for a Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For just $5 per person — for ages three and up — visitors can shop specialty, hand-crafted, and locally produced goods from art, food, and gift vendors around Western New York.

Ages two and under will be admitted for free.

They will offer made-to-order favorites from the Depot Restaurant and food trucks on the Great Meadow.

The museum’s Flint Hill Store will also be open.

Even though the Historic Village’s buildings won’t be open during this weekend, visitors will be welcome to walk the lanes and take photos.

Tickets will be available at the door. Pre-sale for this event is not required.

Preparing for Winter

This event will be on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This day will be full of activity as costumed interpreters prepare the Village for the colder months with spinning, cooking, and candle-making demonstrations.

Visitors will see the labor involved in preparing food for the winter, including butchering, smoking meat, and sausage-making.

Villagers will also be creating handmade gifts for the holidays and take-home craft kits will be available for purchase.

The Museum’s Nature Center staff will focus on birds and how they prepare for winter with games, crafts, and bird house-making demonstrations for the whole family.

The museum will also have Tonia Galban from the Mohawk Nation Bear Clan to share Native American stories about woodland animals and fall nighttime skies.

Tickets will be available at the door for this event. It is $10 for ages 13 and up. Members and kids 12 and under will be admitted for free.

Yuletide Open House

Yuletide Open House is a COVID-19 friendly reworking of the popular Yuletide in the Country tours and Holiday Open House.

It will offer guests multiple weekends to enjoy a relaxed, self-guided visit to the Historic Village in the winter.

Each Saturday and Sunday from Dec. 5 through Dec. 20, the Village will have holiday-themed experiences.

Guests will learn about several traditions and will get to enjoy music, artisan demonstrations, and St. Nick for a socially-distanced visit.

For those who want to experience the Village decorations by lantern-light, Saturday’s extended hours will be from Noon to 6 p.m. Sundays will run from Noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets are pre-sale only. General admission for ages three and up is $18. General admission for members ages three and up is $15. Those who are two-years-old and under will be admitted for free.

Yuletide Pancake Breakfasts

These breakfasts will be offered every day of Yuletide Open House, with three limited-capacity seatings each day.

Each child will receive a small gift and will have the opportunity to post a letter to the North Pole. St. Nick will be available to say hello or take a photo.

Tickets for breakfast are $10 for ages 13 and up, $8 for ages two to 12 and free for children one-year-old and under.

Reservations are required and tickets are available here. The breakfast and the Open House tickets are separate.

Flint Hill Store

The museum’s Flint Hill Store will be open during the holiday season events for those looking for handmade gifts.

The store hours and details for all holiday events are available on their website or on the museum’s Facebook page.

Festival of Trees & Light at Everson Museum

The newly named Festival of Trees & Lights at the Everson Museum will have both in-person and virtual events this year.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, you can visit the Everson Museum and look at seasonal creations placed throughout the museum. You can also listen to intimate live music performances in the sculpture court.

You can also take part in an Online Festival Auction from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5. There will be a variety of items available, from handcrafted gifts to holiday decor.

The Virtual Festival Finale will take place on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. This will be a live event that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

The event will include performances, prize drawings, pop-up videos and more. Premium tickets will include a Swag Bag that can be delivered to your home or office.

Tickets can be bought by clicking here and will go on sale starting Monday, Nov. 9. There are two different ticket options:

General Ticket

$10

Bid on virtual auction items

Chance to win a CNY Shopping Spree

Premium Ticket

Swag Bag delivered to your door

Share video greeting for inclusion in Festival Finale broadcast

Bid on virtual auction items

Chance to win a CNY Shopping Spree

Admission to on-site displays at the Everson

Symphoria Pops Concert

The Symphoria Holiday Pops Concert will be taking place this year despite the pandemic.

According to their website, they will have four showings and you have to buy tickets online:

Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

They have in-person and live stream options for each date and time.

An individual live stream ticket costs $20 and a family live stream ticket costs $35.

In-person tickets have different pricing options depending on where you sit:

Orchestra: Up to $43

Mezzanine: Up to $90

Balcony: Up to $73

Oswego Co. Holiday Farmers’ Market

The 2020 Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market will go on this year, but it will be virtual.

Although it’s disappointing that we cannot host our normal in-person event this year, we believe that it is vital for Oswego County residents to have the opportunity to support our local agricultural vendors during the holiday season. Paul Forestiere — Executive Director at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County

Their website will have a list of vendors that have local produce, food, holiday gift ideas, and decorations, according to Forestiere.

“This year, we encourage folks to grab a hot chocolate, power up their desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, and enjoy all we’ll be offering online,” said Forestiere.

The list will start on Dec. 1 and will go through Dec. 15. You will be able to find the list by clicking here.

Each listing will show what vendor it is, what they offer, and the contact information for purchase. Vendors will make the sale arrangements with each customer.

Information can also be found on the CCE Oswego Facebook page.

Buy Local Bash Marketplace

SyracuseFirst is taking the Buy Local Bash Marketplace online this year. It will be open to shoppers for one week in November so you can start your holiday shopping with local businesses.

Vendor costs are as followed:

$20: Food and beverage vendor; includes listing on Buy Local Bash website and social media posts

$25: Vendor; includes listing on Buy Local Bash website and social media posts

$40: Vendor; includes listing on Buy Local Bash website, multiple social media posts, and a 90-second self-promotion video produced by the vendor to be shared on all social media platforms

If vendors want to register for the event, they must click here.

The event is free for attendees to join. It will run from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Holiday Spirits With The Hangar

The Hangar Theatre will be hosting a virtual event called Holiday Spirits With The Hangar on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

This will be a virtual event where you can learn how to make at-home cocktails with a local bartender, enjoy artistic entertainment, and bid on prizes.

There are three different ticket options:

$25 Cabaret-only

$75 Silver Cocktail

$125 Gold Cocktail

Gold and Silver tickets include a pre-packaged ingredients kit for creating two different cocktails with bartender Lisa Trencansky and snacks to enjoy throughout the event. Mocktail kits are also available upon request.

Cabaret-only tickets are the entertainment only tickets.

To purchase tickets, click here.

If you would like to learn more about the event, click here.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker: Christmas Stream

The Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker will be done virtually this year.

The stream will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. and has four different ticket types.

A ticket that only includes the stream will cost $24.99.

The Gold Circle package includes the stream and a Zoom Meet & Greet with a Moscow Ballet dancer. This package will cost $39.99.

The Platinum Package includes the stream, a Zoom Meet & Greet with a Moscow Ballet dancer, and a nutcracker shipped to your door. This package will cost $69.99 with an additional $7 for shipping and handling for the nutcracker.

The Diamond Package includes the stream, a link to the Live Dying Swan Performance, and a Zoom Meet & Greet with a Moscow Ballet dancer. This package normally costs $150 but is only $99 this year.

To purchase tickets, click here.

