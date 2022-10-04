(WSYR-TV)- As hunting season approaches, more and more drivers will be running into the yearly problem of having to keep an eye out for deer.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office offered some insight in a Facebook post on what you should do if you do fall victim to hitting a deer.

Step One:

The Onondaga Sheriff’s Office stresses that drivers should remain calm after the accident and pull off to the side of the road while turning their emergency lights on.

Step Two:

Call 911 and report the incident to your local authorities so they can remove the deer. Once the police arrive, they will complete an accident report at the scene if the vehicle has over $1,000 in damage, or if a person in the vehicle has been injured.

Step Three:

Do not approach the deer. A wounded deer may be easily frightened and could attack you. Be sure to keep your distance.

Step Four:

Document the scene. According to most insurance companies, taking a snapshot of your damaged vehicle and the accident scene can help you financially when it comes to insurance. Be sure to note the date, time, and location of the accident as well!