SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The common areas at Ballantyne Garden apartments was deemed unfit on Thursday and some tenants are wondering where to turn.

Syracuse Deputy Mayor, Sharon Owens, said there are many thing code enforcement looks for when inspecting. “If there is backup raw sewage, if there is no heat, if there is no running water those are the types of things that we deem and identify as unfit condition.”

She said they contract through Catholic Charities so neighbors can find housing when their apartment is deemed unfit. “They have case managers who will assist that individual in identifying an apartment.”

The city is conducting a housing study that has, so far, shown where some of the difficulties are. “That affordability is an issue here in Syracuse, that is the reason why we’re conducting this housing study and one of the areas that we’re looking at is the gap of affordability for too may residents in our community,” said Owens.

The Executive Director for the Greater Syracuse Tenants Network, Sharon Sherman, recommends neighbors keep looking. “Patience, trying to get on lists for housing, and then there always are some opportunities in the community at large but knowing somebody who lives some place.”