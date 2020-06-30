What to do about Columbus Circle monument

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There were no protests on Monday at the Columbus Circle monument in Syracuse, even as the city continues to move forward on how to address the statue.

Over the weekend,  a group called The Resilient Indigenous Action Collective held a protest, demanding the statue of Christopher Columbus be taken down, claiming it symbolizes racist acts of violence. This weekend’s rally was part of a larger national movement.

