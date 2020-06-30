SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There were no protests on Monday at the Columbus Circle monument in Syracuse, even as the city continues to move forward on how to address the statue.
Over the weekend, a group called The Resilient Indigenous Action Collective held a protest, demanding the statue of Christopher Columbus be taken down, claiming it symbolizes racist acts of violence. This weekend’s rally was part of a larger national movement.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Miniature horse pays a visit to Onondaga Center
- Police agencies to crack down on DWI over the holiday weekend
- Champlain Valley Specialty provides update on safety measures the company is making
- What to do about Columbus Circle monument
- Syracuse has five ‘large seizures’ of fireworks as city continues to crackdown
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App