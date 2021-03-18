What to do about juvenile crime in Syracuse?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What’s being done in Syracuse to stop kids from committing crimes and getting back out on the street?

The City of Syracuse last year saw 91 juveniles, aged 17 and younger, repeatedly arrested. The reason for their release is because the law says you can’t detain underage offenders committing crimes considered non-violent.

Syracuse mayor Ben Walsh says it’s time for change.

The mayor says a new program teaming Syracuse police with city youths is getting ready to launch this spring.

Syracuse is developing a police athletic league to help kids out of trouble.