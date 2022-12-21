SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– All was calm at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Wednesday afternoon, but come Thursday and Friday it could be a completely different story with a major holiday storm on the way.

Many airlines are already offering travelers options to reschedule their flights using a travel waiver. For airlines flying in and out of Syracuse, American Airlines, United, JetBlue, Southwest, and Frontier are all offering waivers. You can find complete details on the waivers by clicking on each airline for further information.

The option to reschedule a flight for free came in handy for traveler Ian Solow who was traveling to DC to spend the holidays with his girlfriend.

“I planned this trip months ago and I was actually supposed to fly tomorrow but I saw the storms coming in so I switched my flight to today just to get out, I didn’t want to risk getting canceled or delayed and sitting in long lines waiting to get rebooked,” Ian Solow, traveling to DC

Traveler Annie Marsden already experienced some weather issues Wednesday landing in Boston but was hopeful her flight home from Syracuse to Salt Lake City wouldn’t be impacted.

If your flight does get canceled or delayed due to the weather, Expedia recommends you use airline apps or their websites to rebook your travel so you can avoid long wait times on the phone or in person.