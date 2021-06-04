What to do if you’re allergic to newly adopted pandemic pets

(WSYR-TV) — Many adopted ‘pandemic puppies’ in the last year, but what if you find you’re allergic to your new furry friend?

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say if you’re allergic to your pet, you’ll likely have classic allergy symptoms when you first bring them home.

Over time, chronic symptoms can develop. Chronic allergy sufferers may experience more sinus infections or asthma symptoms.

Allergists say the best way to reduce pet allergens is to remove the pet from your home.

If that’s not an option, avoidance measures may help, like keeping pets outdoors, out of bedrooms, or only allowing them in certain parts of the house.