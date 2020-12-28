What to do with that Christmas tree? City of Syracuse announces recycling schedule

(WSYR-TV) — With the holiday behind us, what do you do with your Christmas tree? If it’s a natural tree, you recycle it! Residents need to remove all of the decorations, lights, tinsel, and stand before setting it out to the curb.

The City of Syracuse will be collecting trees curbside with a quadrant pickup schedule during the month of January.

Northeast: January 2-3

Southeast: January 9-10

Southwest: January 16-17

Northwest: January 23-24

City residents can also drop off trees at the DPW yard waste site on Canal Street off of Midler Avenue Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you do not live in the City of Syracuse, most local towns and villages will pick up trees curbside in the few weeks following Christmas. Check with your local municipality.

OCRAA also accepts trees from January 4 to January 15, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Amboy and Jamesville Compost sites at no cost.

Artificial trees cannot be recycled.