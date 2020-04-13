What to Expect: Strong winds, mild, some rain and possibly a gusty storm this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A strengthening area of low-pressure system moving across Southeastern Canada will continue to track to the north-northeast this afternoon into tonight. The result will be a very windy, and at times rainy through the early evening.

THIS AFTERNOON:

We will experience warmth, 60s to around 70, and occasional rain which at times will be heavy with a gusty thunderstorm or two possible.

While there should not be many, any thunderstorm that does develop in the afternoon ahead and with the cold front could turn strong to severe with damaging winds, torrential rains that may lead to minor localized flooding, and possibly even a bit of hail. The best chance of thunderstorms will be in the afternoon with the approach and passage of a cold front between about 2 and 5 pm.

Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms is low for Central New York

The bigger concern is going to be the wind late this afternoon and evening.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Jefferson County until 2 a.m. Tuesday. Strong winds will be out of the southeast through the first part of the afternoon. The wind direction will shift to the southwest late this afternoon and early evening and gust up to 70 mph as the center of the powerful storm passes to the northwest of Lake Ontario.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for much of Central New York, including the Syracuse area until 11 pm Monday. Wind gusts to 60 mph out of the southwest are possible which could cause minor damage and even power outages. Although the warning is in effect all day, the strongest winds will occur between about 2 and 8 pm prior to sundown.

In addition, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the rest of CNY including the counties of Tompkins, Cortland and Chenango until 11 pm Monday where winds could gust to 50 mph.

Damage to trees and power lines are expected with wind gusts 60+ mph. Expect and prepare for power outages on Monday. Be sure you know where flashlights are and make sure they have fresh batteries. Another good thing to keep in mind, keep your cellphones/electronics charged as much as possible.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued for Oswego and Jefferson counties from 5 p.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Waves up to 13 ft. are possible. This will likely cause flooding and erosion along the northern shoreline of Lake Ontario.

TONIGHT:

As this system continues to move north into Canada tonight and Tuesday, the winds will remain gusty, but gradually decrease. There could be a few rain and higher terrain snow showers Monday night with lows in the 30s.

The rest of the week will be unseasonably chilly with a mainly dry Tuesday and just a few snow/rain showers possible at times the rest of the week the way it looks at this point.