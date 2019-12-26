What to recycle after the holidays

(WSYR-TV) — With all the unwrapping done, you might find yourself buried under boxes, packages and paper. Before you dump it all in the trash, some of it can be recycled. However, not all paper is created equal.
Wrapping paper, the plain stuff, can be recycled. However, if it’s glossy, metallic or has glitter on it, throw it out. OCRRA’s machines can’t process it.
OCRRA Public Information Officer, Kristen Lawton, knows what to do with holiday cards, “As long as it’s a plain card, it can go in the recycle bin. Any of those other, little more festive ones, those should go in the trash.”
Glossy picture cards on photo paper can also go in the garbage.
Cardboard is always recyclable, but make sure it’s flattened out and there are no packing peanuts or receipts in it before you toss it in the blue bin.
