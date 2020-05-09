What could change once we can finally go and get haircuts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Boxes and materials are all stacked together on Kasey Castetter’s new floor.

Since New York State told her and all others in the hairstyling/cutting industry to put down the scissors, she’s been remodeling her salon on Syracuse’s north side. There are new chairs, flooring and some new products.

Castetter has owned Evan Michaels’ Salon for 11 years. While she’s renovating, she’s doing so while keeping social distancing in mind. The chairs are six feet apart, and she’s changing the way she looks at the salon.

“I am going to get sneeze guards made so they are high enough for all the stations,” she said. “Also, I am going to buy enough capes so nothing is used twice.”

Unfortunately, Castetter believes the days of sitting in a waiting room with a magazine are gone. Whenever she’s allowed to open again, she believes people will be waiting until their appointment starts before stepping in the building.

Castetter has set up a text service to help facilitate when someone should come in.

As for when you will be back in the chair at your stylists or barbershop, New York State Association of Salon & Spa Professionals said this last week:

