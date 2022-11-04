LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Lines were out the door at times at Kieffer’s Cigar Store, a popular spot in Liverpool for people to purchase their Powerball tickets in the hopes of winning the historic $1.6 Billion jackpot.

Robert Henning frequents Kieffer’s, playing the lottery three times a week and if he hits big he knows exactly what he would do first.

“My wife had a brain hemorrhage and she’s in the nursing home and I would buy a big house and she would come home with all the nurses she needed,” Robert Henning

Henning and his wife got married last year at the nursing home after spending 30 years together.

For others like Dave Mix, the first step would be calling an attorney and paying the taxes up front, but with nearly $500 Million leftover the options are endless.

“Untold places I would help, I’m fire department so I’d certainly help the fire department, you know food pantries, churches, you name it,” Dave Mix

We also took to social media to ask our viewers at home how they would spend the cash. Some people said they would buy a home, pay off debt, travel, help out family and friends, and donate to those in need. One person said they would create a foundation to invest in climate change solutions and another said they would get their grandson with autism all the help he needs.

While the odds of winning are quite slim, you never know if you could be the lucky winner!

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, November 5 at 10:59 p.m. We’ll have your winning numbers on NewsChannel 9 Weekend at 11 p.m.