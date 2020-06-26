‘What Would You Miss?’ Creating A Conversation On Depression In CNY

The simple question, ‘What would you miss?’ for one Central New York women has inspired a conversation about depression and suicide.   

Founder of What would you miss? AnnMarie Gianino Otis says when she was struggling with some depression and suicidal thoughts she asked herself the question, What would you miss? and it sparked a movement.  ‘What Would You Miss?’ creates a dialogue between people who struggle with mental illness, and those whose lives they touch.   

To learn more about ‘What would you miss?’ you can visit them online WhatWouldYouMiss.com or visit them on Facebook. 

