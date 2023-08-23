CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our kids will be hopping back on the bus in a few weeks, but now is the time to get them ready to return.

Dr. Zaki Badawy with Drakos Pediatric Urgent Care says the recipe for a smooth ride back is simple: routine and rest.

“A good, rested child is going to be able to focus better,” he said.

Their immune system will be stronger too.

If you want to avoid mid-week meltdowns when school starts, Dr. Badawy suggests changing their schedule now.

Set a time that you’re going to have the kids go to bed, make sure devices, screen time shuts down about an hour early from that time to really get them ready to get rested and go to sleep. Dr. Zaki Badawy

A must-do for athletes is the sports physical. It’s the golden ticket to practice and play. Oftentimes, it gets pushed off until the last minute.

Dr. Badawy says it’s always best to see your own doctor. However, if they can’t get you in, don’t panic.

“A lot of times we’re pressed for time and you can’t always get in when you need to. So a place like an urgent care, most urgent cares would be able to do them,” Badawy said.

Whether your kid plays a sport or not, they need to be up to date on their vaccines. Otherwise, they could get kicked out of class after 14 days.

If you don’t have a pediatrician or you’re not sure what vaccines your child needs, contact your county health department.