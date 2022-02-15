SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even if you don’t live near a stream or river, you could be impacted by snowmelt and rain here in Central New York.

With a quick warm-up expected during the middle of the week plus a shot of steady rain Thursday, it is quite possible that you could end up with some standing water around your house or even in your basement.

What can you do?

First, if you have a sump pump, make sure it is running fine. Odds are it hasn’t run since late last fall, so a check now could save you a headache later.

With snow melting, you also have a chance to check your gutters to make sure they are clean of debris and water won’t back up when the rain does come Thursday. If you are cleaning yourself by climbing up a ladder, only do it if you can do it safely. The winds are expected to gust past 30 mph both Wednesday and Thursday.

Finally, if you have a storm drain along your street, just make sure there isn’t any of the melting snow clogging the drain opening. If the storm drains are clogged and not working properly, water could back up, which could put standing water on your property.

Of course, check back to the weather page to get the latest Storm Team forecast and monitor for any flood watches, advisories or warnings if they are issued by the National Weather Service.