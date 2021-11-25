What you can recycle after your Thanksgiving meal, according to DEC

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With a Thanksgiving dinner comes pots, pans and empty containers to cleanup after the meal. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has put together some suggestions about what should and should not be put in your recycling bin.

DEC suggests:

Drinking glasses, dinnerware, and ceramic baking dishes should not be put in your home recycling bin. However, glass items like empty food jars are usually able to be recycled.

You can recycle metal cans and plastic bottles. These include steel cans from cranberry sauce or jugs and bottles of juice and milk.

Make sure food scraps and liquids are not disposed of in your recycling bin.

Soiled disposable foil bakeware and pans, such as those used for pies, casseroles, and breads, should not go in your recycling bin.

Make sure to check your municipality’s recycling rules or those provided by your recycling hauler before putting it in your bin.

For more information on recycling and recycling suggestions, you can visit the DEC website.