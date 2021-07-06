What you need to know about new additions at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –It’s been years since Luke Bryan lit up Saint Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

But this Thursday, he’ll get a chance to sing in The Salt City once again. That experience will be a little different for fans this year, starting with new barriers at the entrance.

“Certainly when you look at a venue that has a lot of people, you just want to do everything you can to be proactive to eliminate as much risk as possible,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

That includes a clear bag policy and added security throughout the venue.

The time off made way for improvements. There’s a new deck with spots available through Live Nation for concerts, and an added seating area for VIP guests.

“It’s about experience. And I think the more amenities we have, the more experience options we have, the more success we’ll have selling tickets, which is very good for our local economy,” said McMahon.

There is a brand new off-ramp which takes you to 690 east and there’s also a new pedestrian bridge, which takes you to the pink lot for drop-offs and pickups.

“But we do just want to remind the public, any time you’re attending the event with 10,000 people getting in and out of the venue, please give yourself some extra time to get here, and please anticipate some time to get out of here as well,” McMahon said.

This is especially true with people coming from all over. McMahon estimates ticket holders are coming from about 49 different states to see concerts here each year.

Though this season won’t be as busy, it will be an extended one, running into October.

“I think it is another symbolic event on Thursday. From where we’ve come, how far we’ve come, and the fact that we’re back,” said McMahon.