What you need to know about wearing a mask

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Come Friday, you will need a mask to be out in public in areas where you can’t keep physical distance.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the order on Wednesday and this latest order has led to a lot of questions from our viewers.

What do you do if you don’t have a medical mask?

In the video below, Dr. Stephen Thomas breaks down each type of mask.

“They give examples of homemade cloth masks or even talk about bandanas actually,” said Thomas. “So, I think anything below a commercial grade that is cloth and covers your nose and covers your mouth, they are all going to be in the same ballpark as far as effectiveness.”

Our viewers have gotten quite creative with homemade masks, using material with all kinds of cool designs.

But, compared to medical masks, Thomas said homemade ones aren’t as effective. But, they are a key part of stopping the spread.

The effectiveness of that mask is not just in the mask itself, it is in the bundle that it goes with. So the bundle is: you wear a mask, you don’t touch your eyes, mouth or nose. You cover your face when you cough or sneeze. And you wash your hands all the time and continue to maintain physical distance. Dr. Stephen Thomas

Bottom line, though everyone will be wearing masks by the end of the week, we still must be resilient with social distancing and washing our hands.

Thomas also reminded people that, when you wear a mask, it is human nature to touch your face and adjust it, but do not do it. He also reminds everyone to wash their hands as much as possible.