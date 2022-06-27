ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV)– Another primary election is knocking on our doorstep, polling stations just a few hours away from opening in Onondaga County.

On the ballot? Governor and Lieutenant Governor. Registered Democrats have a choice between current Governor Kathy Hochul and challengers Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams. For Lieutenant Governor Democrats will have the choice between Antonio Delgado, Diana Reyna, and Ana Maria Archilla.

Republicans only have Governor on the ballot this time around. Four challengers vying for the spot, Lee Zeldin, Harry Wilson, Rob Astorino, and Andrew Guiliani.

Onondaga County Democratic Commissioner Dustin Czarny said it’s tough to predict what voter turnout will be for the big day but says he’s hopeful based on the record-high turnout during early voting. 2,761 voters showed up during the 10-day period this year, more than double the turnout in 2020 during a presidential election year.

“You know I’m encouraged, but we had a high early voting number last year and then had really low record turnout, so you never really know what it’s going to do,” Dustin Czarny, Onondaga County Democratic Commissioner

If you are heading to the polls Tuesday, here are some things you need to know:

Polls are open 6 am-9 pm You have to be a registered Democrat or Republican to vote in the primaries You must report to your specific polling location To find out where you should report click here. Give yourself some extra time when going to vote Before work, lunchtime and dinner time are the busiest If you’re voting absentee you must have the ballot postmarked by June 28 or bring it in person to the Board of Elections or a polling place before polls close Identification is not required to vote, but if you bring your ID or mail check card from the Board of Elections, check-in will be a little faster

“A big change for this year is if you did request an absentee and we issued one to you you’re not going to be able to go to the polls on Election Day. That’s a change from previous years. If you go to the polls you won’t be able to vote on the machine you’ll have to do an affidavit ballot and then we’ll check to make sure we didn’t receive an absentee in already because those absentee ballots are going to be reported on Election Night now and you know no longer are we waiting two weeks to get results.” Dustin Czarny, Onondaga County Democratic Commissioner

The primary election will determine who’s on the ballot for the general election in November.