What you need to know before you buy and wear face masks

(WSYR-TV) — Mask up, that has been the advice as we all do our part to control the spread of COVID-19. N95s offer better protection than cloth or surgical masks. KN95s are a version of N95 masks.

The CDC said the N95 could filter up to 95% of particles in the air when approved by National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). That also applies when a proper fit can be achieved.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some, the CDC has a warning for you. They report about 60% of KN95 respirators in the United States are counterfeit and do not meet NIOSH requirements.

N95 respirators cannot be washed. They need to be discarded when they are dirty, damaged, or difficult to breathe through.

If you have disposable masks, the CDC said they should have

– A proper fit over your nose and mouth to prevent leaks

– Multiple layers of non-woven material

– Nose wire

For better protection, you can wear a disposable mask under a cloth mask.

Whatever masks you have, make sure it covers your nose, and there are no gaps around the side of your face or nose.